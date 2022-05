Nevin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with right groin soreness, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old went 0-for-1 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch before being pulling during the sixth inning. He was making his fifth straight start Tuesday since Ryan Mountcastle and Trey Mancini have dealt with some injuries of late but are now healthy, so Nevin's playing time is likely to dip regardless of the severity of the injury.