Nevin will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Yankees, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nevin will pick up his ninth straight start Monday, despite going 5-for-27 (.185 average) at the plate with a home run and a 4:8 BB:K over the previous eight contests. The rookie looked poised to handle an everyday role for Baltimore at least until the team returns Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) from the injured list.