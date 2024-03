The Orioles designated Nevin for assignment Thursday.

After a strong showing in the Grapefruit League, Nevin looked in good position to make the Opening Day roster as a bench bat, but he'll instead miss out on a spot with Baltimore making the late-camp pickup of infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp, who signed a one-year deal with the club after being cut by the Reds earlier this month. If Nevin isn't claimed off waivers, he'll likely remain in the Orioles organization and report to Triple-A Norfolk.