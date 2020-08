Nevin, Terrin Vavra and a player to be named later were traded from the Orioles to the Rockies in exchange for Mychal Givens on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Nevin has been at the Rockies' alternate training site this season and will now be joining a new organization. The 23-year-old spent the 2019 campaign at the Double-A level and slashed .251/.345/.399 with 13 homers and six stolen bases in 130 games.