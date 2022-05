Nevin (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Nevin picked up his fifth consecutive start in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Minnesota, but his night ended early after he experienced right groin soreness. The injury will keep him on the bench Wednesday, but the 24-year-old may have been headed for a reserve role moving forward anyway now that Trey Mancini is back in action after recently missing a few games with rib soreness.