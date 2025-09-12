The Orioles activated O'Neill (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

O'Neill missed the last five-plus weeks with right wrist inflammation but is ready to go after playing three rehab games and homering in his final rehab contest Wednesday at Triple-A Norfolk. Jeremiah Jackson has played well in right field in O'Neill's stead and could become the Orioles' regular third baseman now that O'Neill is back in the fold.