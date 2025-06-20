Orioles manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that O'Neill (shoulder) could embark on a rehab assignment Tuesday, if not sooner, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill was shut down from all baseball activities after receiving an injection in his left shoulder this past Saturday. The extra time off appears to have done the trick, as the veteran outfielder is on the cusp of resuming his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. O'Neill has been limited to just 24 major-league games this season due to injury and has a .188/.280/.325 slash line with two steals, three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI in 93 plate appearances.