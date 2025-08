O'Neill was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies with right wrist discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill went 0-for-2 during Tuesday's game before his wrist forced him to exit during the sixth inning. The Orioles will likely provide more details on the severity of his injury once they get a closer look at him, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.