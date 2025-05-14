O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

O'Neill returned from the injured list over the weekend following a two-week stay on the shelf due to neck inflammation, so the Orioles likely aren't keen on having him play two full nine-inning games on the same day just yet. He'll get a breather for the second contest of the day after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and contributed his first two stolen bases of the season in the Orioles' 6-3 loss in Game 1.