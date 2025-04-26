The Orioles placed O'Neill on the 10-day injured list Saturday with neck soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill's neck has been a recurring problem over the past couple of weeks, and the Orioles will now send him to the injured list to give him time to properly correct the issue. He'll be eligible to return May 4, and Dylan Carlson will come up from Triple-A Norfolk in the meantime to fill the open roster spot.