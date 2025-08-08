default-cbs-image
The Orioles placed O'Neill on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to August 6, due to right wrist inflammation, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill jammed his wrist against the outfield wall Tuesday, and although his X-rays returned negative, the Orioles will give him an extended period of rest. Jordan Adams was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk as part of the transactions Baltimore made Friday. Look for Jeremiah Jackson, Adams and Greg Allen to see most of the work in right field while O'Neill is idle.

