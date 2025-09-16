Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
O'Neill has gone 2-for-11 with a walk and an RBI in three games since coming off the injured list Friday and will take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Jordan Westburg (ankle) is serving as the designated hitter in his return from the IL while Dylan Carlson picks up a start in the outfield.
