O'Neill is sitting out a second straight rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday due to renewed left shoulder soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.comreports.

O'Neill went 4-for-10 at the plate in his first three rehab contests, starting at designated hitter in the first game and in right field for the next two. However, the left shoulder impingement that sent him to the 10-day injured list nearly a month ago is evidently still giving him problems. O'Neill is expected to receive "a few days rest," per Kubatko, so the Orioles seem to think it's not a significant setback. However, O'Neill's activation wouldn't appear imminent.