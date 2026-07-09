Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Swats two homers in loss

O'Neill went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to the Cubs.

The two teams combined for nine long balls on the night, and O'Neill made his contributions even though he began the game on the bench -- after launching a pinch-hit homer off Drew Pomeranz in the seventh inning, he went yard again in the eighth off Caleb Thielbar as Baltimore tried to put together a late rally from a 9-3 deficit. O'Neill has five homers on the season in 55 contests, but three of them have come in his last 10 plate appearances. Over his last 16 games, the veteran outfielder has compiled a .273/.360/.591 slash line has he pushed for consistent playing time, but his 34.0 percent strikeout rate during that stretch remains a red flag.