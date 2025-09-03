O'Neill (wrist) will progress to all baseball activities this weekend before beginning a rehab assignment next week if all goes well, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been sidelined since early August with right wrist inflammation but has made strides in his recovery recently. He shouldn't require too many rehab games before being activated from the 10-day injured list, setting O'Neill up for a return by mid-September, barring any setbacks.