The Orioles reinstated Wells (elbow) from the injured list prior to his start Tuesday against the Padres.

Wells will make his season debut Tuesday after spending the year recovering from the UCL revision and brace augmentation procedure he underwent last June. The 31-year-old posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.11 WHIP alongside a 24:6 K:BB over 25.1 innings during his six rehab starts, and he built up to 6.1 frames during his most recent outing.