Wells struck out the only batter he faced Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Wells missed the majority of 2024 and 2025 due to an elbow injury, starting seven big-league games over those two years. The 31-year-old righty excelled in four September starts to end last season, posting a 2.91 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 21.2 innings, and the expectation was that Wells would be a part of the Orioles' rotation to kick off 2026. Instead, he's exclusively been used as a relief option, working 11 innings in nine appearances with a 4.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB while picking up four holds.