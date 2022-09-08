Wells (oblique) allowed a run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Wells returned from a five-week absence to serve as an opener in Wednesday's contest. The right-hander did alright, throwing 20 of 34 pitches for strikes, including five whiffs. He averaged 93.1 mph on his fastball, down slightly from his season average. Wells should have the opportunity to stretch out over the last month of the season. He owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 69:25 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 21 starts, though he won't generate much fantasy interest until he can complete five frames again.