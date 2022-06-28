Wells (6-4) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out three batters.

Wells had a perfect game going in the fifth inning before Cal Raleigh broke it up with a solo home run with two outs in that frame. The right-handed hurler got one more out, then called it a night after 63 pitches. That held true to the report that Wells would be on a limited pitch count for the contest after he tossed a season-high 94 pitches his last time out. In contrast to that previous appearance, Wells demonstrated excellent control Monday, throwing 41 of 63 pitches for strikes and avoiding issuing any walks for the first time in six starts. He's won each of his past five decisions, registering a 1.97 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 32 innings covering six starts during that span.