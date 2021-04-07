Wells gave up one run on a hit and a walk and struck out one in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees.

Wells walked Brett Gardner and then allowed an RBI double to Giancarlo Stanton for the Yankees' fourth run of the game. The 26-year-old Wells had a clean outing against the Red Sox on Sunday. As a Rule 5 pick, the right-hander has to stay on the Orioles' roster all season for them to maintain his playing rights. He's expected to work in middle relief in 2021, although he could play his way into high-leverage assignments.