Wells allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings during Friday's win over the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wells gave up just three runs in 22 innings over his last four starts, but he was less effective during Friday's matchup. He gave up a three-run homer in the top of the third inning and was in line for the loss when he exited the game, but he was able to settle for a no-decision since the Orioles mounted a late comeback. Friday's start snapped a streak of five consecutive wins for Wells, but he's had relatively sustained success over the last month and a half. The righty tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay next Friday.