Wells allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings during Friday's win over the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

After giving up just two runs in 11 innings over his first two starts in May, Wells has been less effective recently by allowing six runs in 8.2 innings over his last two outings. The right-hander was able to settle for the no-decision in Friday's 13-inning game, but he snapped his streak of five consecutive starts without issuing a walk. Wells projects to make his next start on the road against the Yankees on Wednesday.