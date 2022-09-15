Wells did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks over four innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Wells worked his pitch count up to 50 after tossing 34 in his first start back from the injured list Sept. 7. Luke Voit and Riley Adams each tagged Wells for solo home runs, but he was otherwise effective as those were the only two batters the 28-year-old allowed to reach base on the evening. He will take a 3.93 ERA into his next start, which will likely come against Detroit next week.