Wells hasn't pitched at Triple-A Norfolk since Aug. 25 due to right arm fatigue, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The smart guess is that it was probably fatigue contributing to Wells' midseason struggles and subsequent demotion. He was recently moved to the bullpen at Norfolk and has had trouble bouncing back after outings. The Orioles are hoping he'll be able to pitch again soon, but realistically they can't be counting on him to contribute down the stretch.