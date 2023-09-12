Wells (arm) made two appearances out of the Triple-A Norfolk bullpen last week, covering 1.2 innings while giving up two runs on one hit and two walks before striking out two.

Before taking the mound last Tuesday and then again on Friday, Wells hadn't pitched for Norfolk since Aug. 25 while battling arm fatigue. The 29-year-old looks to be healthy again and could rejoin the big club later in September if he strings together a few more quality appearances at Triple-A, but if he returns to Baltimore, he'll likely be deployed as a reliever. Wells owns a 3.80 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 113.2 innings in the majors this season, but he struggled mightily in his first three outings coming out of the All-Star break before being dropped from the rotation and ultimately sent to the minors.