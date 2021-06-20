Wells allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's 10-7 loss to Toronto.

The right-hander's streak of 11 scoreless innings over his last six appearances came to a crushing end. In addition to the two runs on his line, Wells also allowed all three runners he inherited from Paul Fry to score as part of Toronto's six-run ninth inning. Wells now has a 4.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB across 32.2 innings. The blown save was his first of the season, as he hasn't seen much high-leverage work yet.