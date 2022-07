Wells (7-6) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Friday against the Yankees.

Four of the five runs that Wells surrendered came from a pair of home runs by Aaron Judge. While the long ball sunk his outing, it marked only the second time this season that Wells has been taken deep multiple times in a start. Overall, Wells has maintained a 3.69 ERA and 63:23 K:BB across 90.1 innings for the campaign.