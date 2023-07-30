Wells (7-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in an 8-3 loss to the Yankees. He struck out one.

Wells was pulled after throwing 63 pitches Saturday and failed to make it through the third inning. The outing added to an already concerning trend for Wells, who has thrown 4.1 innings and 2.0 innings in his last two appearances. Despite the short start, Wells issued three walks, marking his fifth straight outing allowing multiple walks. Though Wells has faced some of baseball's best offenses in his last three starts in the Dodgers, Rays and Yankees, fantasy managers should be cautious with Wells moving forward, especially considering he's projected to face the Blue Jays next time out.