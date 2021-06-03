Wells (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two to earn the win Wednesday versus Minnesota.

Matt Harvey started the game on short rest and pitched three innings before Wells entered the game. Wells got help from Baltimore's offense, as DJ Stewart hit a go-ahead two-run home run. The win was the right-hander's first decision at the major-league level. He's posted a 4.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings. Wells will likely continue to see low-leverage assignments, as Wednesday was just the fifth time in 14 outings he's kept runs off the board.