Wells (elbow) allowed one hit and one walk in four scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. He struck out five.

That's now 8.1 shutout innings for Wells over his first three starts during his rehab assignment. The right-hander poured in 41 of his 52 pitches for strikes Sunday, therefore he still has room to build up if the Orioles have an eye toward stretching him out to take on a starter's workload. Wells is engaged in the final stages of his recovery from 2024 UCL surgery, but it's possible he's still multiple rehab outings away from being activated from the injured list.