Wells (elbow) struck out five and allowed oone hit and one walk over four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Wells has now turned in 8.1 shutout innings through the first three starts of his rehab assignment. The right-hander spotted 41 of his 52 pitches for strikes Sunday, but he'll still need at least a couple more starts to get fully stretched out before the Orioles consider opening up a spot for him in the big-league rotation. Wells has been stuck on the injured list all season while working his way back from his June 17, 2024 UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery.

