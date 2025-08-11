Orioles' Tyler Wells: Continues to look sharp in rehab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells (elbow) struck out five and allowed oone hit and one walk over four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Wells has now turned in 8.1 shutout innings through the first three starts of his rehab assignment. The right-hander spotted 41 of his 52 pitches for strikes Sunday, but he'll still need at least a couple more starts to get fully stretched out before the Orioles consider opening up a spot for him in the big-league rotation. Wells has been stuck on the injured list all season while working his way back from his June 17, 2024 UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery.
