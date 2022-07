Wells (7-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 frames Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Rays.

Wells turned in three scoreless innings to begin the contest before Yu Chang hit his first of two RBI doubles in the fourth. The 6-foot-8 righty has allowed three runs in each of his last two outings after yielding a combined three runs over his previous four. He's now sporting a 3.38 ERA with a 59:21 K:BB through 85.1 frames.