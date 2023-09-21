Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Wells is a potential late-season call-up, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells has been working exclusively in relief for Triple-A Norfolk over the last month and Hyde told reporters that his arsenal is experiencing an overall uptick in that role. The 29-year-old right-hander struggled his way out of the Orioles' major-league rotation in late July, but he could return as a fresh bullpen arm sometime during the final stretch of regular-season games.