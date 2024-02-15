Wells could open the season in the Orioles' rotation following injuries to Kyle Bradish (elbow) and John Means (elbow), Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wells was seemingly squeezed out of the rotation following the team's trade for Corbin Burnes, but he's now firmly back in the mix with Bradish pegged for the injured list and Means likely to join him. The tall right-hander finished with a 3.64 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 117:34 K:BB over 118.2 innings in 2023 but had a 7.07 ERA in just 14 frames after the All-Star break.