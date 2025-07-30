Orioles' Tyler Wells: Cruises in first rehab appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells (elbow) threw two perfect innings in Wednesday's rehab start for Double-A Chesapeake. He struck out one.
Wells made quick work of the opposition, smoothly sailing through two frames while tossing 15 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Tuesday marked the 30-year-old right-hander's first game action since April of last year, and he's entering the final stages of his recovery from UCL surgery. Wells will almost certainly require several more rehab outings before becoming an option for Baltimore's rotation, so his absence will likely extend into late August.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Kicking off rehab Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Close to facing hitters•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Completes another bullpen•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Fires 25 pitches in bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Throwing bullpen session Friday•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Closing in on mound work•