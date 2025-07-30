Wells (elbow) threw two perfect innings in Wednesday's rehab start for Double-A Chesapeake. He struck out one.

Wells made quick work of the opposition, smoothly sailing through two frames while tossing 15 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Tuesday marked the 30-year-old right-hander's first game action since April of last year, and he's entering the final stages of his recovery from UCL surgery. Wells will almost certainly require several more rehab outings before becoming an option for Baltimore's rotation, so his absence will likely extend into late August.