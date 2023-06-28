Wells (6-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

Wells was solid again Tuesday, but the Orioles mustered just one run of support against Andrew Abbott in a 3-1 loss. The 28-year-old Wells hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last six starts (35.2 innings), pitching to a 2.81 ERA in that span. His ERA is down to 3.21 with a league-leading 0.88 WHIP and 95:20 K:BB across 15 starts (92.2 innings) this season. Wells is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.