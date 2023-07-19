Wells (7-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over two innings against the Dodgers. He struck out two.

It was the shortest outing of the year for Wells in his first start out of the All-Star break, as the Dodgers put up a five spot in the second inning. The loss ended a solid run for Wells, who'd logged quality starts in five of his previous six outings, posting a 2.97 ERA over that span. Overall, the 28-year-old right-hander sports a 3.54 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 105:26 K:BB across 18 starts (106.2 innings) this season. Wells is currently lined up for another tough matchup this weekend against the Rays in Tampa.