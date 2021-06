Wells (2-0) struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Wells entered Friday's game to record the final out in the top of the fifth inning with runners on the corners. He struck out Marcus Semien to finish the inning, and he retired each of the three batters he faced in the sixth to pick up his second win of the year. The right-hander has struck out 12 in 11 scoreless innings across his last six outings.