Wells (7-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Wells held the Twins to one run over the first five innings, which came across following a wild pitch from the right-hander. He would later allow a second run on a Donovan Solano double in the sixth before striking out the next two batters to end the inning and eventually earn his seventh win of the season. Wells has now allowed two runs in six of his last seven starts and has gone six innings in three straight.