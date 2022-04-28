Wells allowed two runs on three hits in five innings while striking out four in a 5-2 loss Wednesday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Wells allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning and then retired 14 of the next 15 batters he faced. It was the longest major-league appearance of the 27-year-old's career. While his 5.54 ERA for the season is unsightly, he has been better since a poor first start. Over his last three appearances, Wells has a much more palatable 3.18 ERA to go along with a 1.15 WHIP. His next start will likely be early next week against Minnesota.