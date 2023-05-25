Wells didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-6 comeback win over the Yankees, surrendering five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

Gleyber Torres took him deep twice and Isiah Kiner-Falefa added a two-run shot in the fifth inning, but Wells got taken off the hook for his second loss when the Orioles erupted for eight runs in the seventh. The right-hander's 3.47 ERA and 0.84 WHIP on the season have been excellent, but they hide a 5.02 FIP and unsightly 2.05 HR/9 -- he's served up 13 homers in only 57 innings. Wells lines up to next take the mound early next week at home against the Guardians.