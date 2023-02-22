Wells (shoulder) faced hitters Wednesday in a live batting practice session, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though the Orioles could slow play Wells into the Grapefruit League pitching schedule, the fact that he's already facing hitters in his second week at camp suggests that he reported to spring training with no limitations on the health front. Before landing on the injured list last September with right shoulder inflammation and spending the final two weeks on the shelf, Wells proved reliable in a starting role, putting together a 7-7 record to go with a 4.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB across 103.2 innings. Despite his quality 2022 season, Wells may still have to battle for a rotation spot in spring training after Baltimore added two more battled-tested veteran starters (Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin) in the offseason. Top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is also likely to be included in the Opening Day rotation, potentially leaving Wells to vie with the likes of Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer and Austin Voth for one of two remaining spots.