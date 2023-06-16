Wells (6-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out eight.

Wells was able to keep a dangerous Blue Jays lineup at bay for most of the afternoon, with the exception of Danny Jensen, who took the right-hander deep in the third and fifth innings to provide Toronto with their only runs in the contest. The right-hander has now won each of his last three starts for Baltimore and has struck out at least seven batters in six of his last seven. Wells has also held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in four straight, lowering his ERA to a very respectable 3.20 on the season.