Wells allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday.

Wells wasn't quite as sharp as he was in allowing just one run over 12 innings across his previous two starts, but the three runs he yielded Thursday were understandable as they all came on homers from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Wells did impress by inducing 18 swinging strikes, and he fell one shy of his season high with seven punchouts. The right-hander has blossomed in his third MLB campaign, posting a 2.94 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB over 52 frames.