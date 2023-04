Wells struck out two batters over five no-hit innings during Monday's win over Texas. He did not factor in the decision.

After Kyle Bradish (foot) left in the second inning, Wells ended up covering most of the innings in Baltimore's combined one-hitter. Wells allowed just one baserunner and never faced any trouble in his first outing of the year. He needed just 47 pitches (33 strikes) to cruise through his five frames.