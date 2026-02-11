Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Wednesday that Wells will be built up a starter during spring training, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, Elias said that the Orioles haven't made a firm determination whether Wells will handle a starting or relief role over the long haul, but at least for the early part of camp, the 31-year-old righty will get a chance to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot. After completing his recovery from a June 2024 UCL revision and internal brace augmentation procedure on his right elbow, Wells was activated from the injured list last September and pitched well over the final month of the season, logging a 2.91 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB in 21.2 innings over his four starts.