Wells (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two in four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Wells had lasted at least five innings in each of his last three starts, and he posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 16 innings during that time. However, he was unable to replicate his success Sunday, and he was charged with his first loss since April 21. The 27-year-old has exhibited plenty of command recently and has now put together five straight starts without issuing a walk. Wells tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rays on Friday.