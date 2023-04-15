Wells did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Wells served up a solo home run to Jake Burger in the second to open the scoring but was able to settle down and tossed three scoreless frames before getting into trouble in the sixth. The right-hander allowed four of the first five hitters to reach in the inning and was pulled after an RBI single from Eloy Jimenez extended Chicago's lead to 3-1. After a scoreless five innings in his first start of the year, Wells has given up seven runs over his past two outings (11.1 innings), but he did post a 9:1 K:BB during those contests.