Wells (2-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Sunday against the White Sox after allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and a walk across two innings. He struck out four.

Wells entered the game with one out to go in the eighth and fired a scoreless ninth while fanning three of the first four batters he faced, but the wheels came off in the 10th inning. The right-hander walked Yoan Moncada and retired two batters in a row before allowing Adam Engel to blast a three-run shot that would eventually decide the game for Chicago. Wells has now given up five runs over his last two outings, and his ERA has increased up to 4.10 as a result. He had recorded five straight scoreless appearances prior to his last two contests.