The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least one or two turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.